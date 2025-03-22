Open Menu

Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Great Sacrifice For Truth, Justice & Humanity: CM Murad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Hazrat Ali's martyrdom great sacrifice for truth, justice & humanity: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Hazrat Ali (a.s.)'s martyrdom is a great sacrifice for truth, justice and humanity.

On the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) (Youm-e-Ali), the Sindh Chief Minister said that the style of governance of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is a torch-bearer for all the rulers of the world.

He said, 'We have to adopt the character and thoughts of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)) so that justice and fairness are established in the society.

He said that the day of Ali teaches us piety, courage and sacrifice.

Hazrat Ali always supported truth and righteousness and we also need to follow the same principles, Murad said adding that in the life of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) there is the best example of governance and justice for us.

The Chief Minister said, 'We can create a better society by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)'

The martyrdom of Imam Ali teaches us to follow the path of sacrifice, patience and justice, he said.

He also directed for fool-proof security arrangements across the province on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (a.s.).

