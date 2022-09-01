UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani Urs To Start From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani Urs to start from tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has finalized all arrangements regarding the annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani which will start from September 2 (Friday).

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has prepared cleanliness plan for the beautification of Fort Qasim Bagh as company workers will remain on duty in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock.

Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq has issued duty roster of the workers under the direction of CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan.

As per schedule, 20 workers each will perform duty in the morning and evening shifts while 10 workers in the night shift with machinery including compactor and water bowser.

There will be continuous water sprinkling and daily lime lining on roads of Fort Qasim Bagh. Deputy Manager Operations Usman Khurshid has been deputed as the focal person while Sector Officer Alamdar Shah will be overall incharge. The company workers have started cleaning Fort Qasim and the accommodations of devotees.

Related Topics

Water Company Bagh September All From

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

42 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

46 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.