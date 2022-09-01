Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani Urs to start from tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has finalized all arrangements regarding the annual Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani which will start from September 2 (Friday).

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has prepared cleanliness plan for the beautification of Fort Qasim Bagh as company workers will remain on duty in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock.

Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq has issued duty roster of the workers under the direction of CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan.

As per schedule, 20 workers each will perform duty in the morning and evening shifts while 10 workers in the night shift with machinery including compactor and water bowser.

There will be continuous water sprinkling and daily lime lining on roads of Fort Qasim Bagh. Deputy Manager Operations Usman Khurshid has been deputed as the focal person while Sector Officer Alamdar Shah will be overall incharge. The company workers have started cleaning Fort Qasim and the accommodations of devotees.