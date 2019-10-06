Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations continue

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The 780th Urs celebrations of great Sufi Saint of Sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya were continued on the second day.

Custodian of the shrine and foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered special Dua for the progress and prosperity of the country and freedom of Kashmir. Hundred of thousands of devotees from across the country participated on the second day of Urs celebrations.

Addressing the devotees, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Kashmiri brethren were facing Indian atrocities and hoped that their difficulties would end soon.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah shower blessings on the country and fulfil the desires of devotees.

The district administration has announced local holiday for October 7, Monday, the concluding day of urs celebrations.

Strict security arrangements were also made by the police to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak attended the Urs celebrations and reviewed arrangements there. He directed the MD WASA to personally monitor the rainwater drainage arrangements at Fort Qasim Bagh areas and asked to depute staff in shifts round the clock due to expected rain.

He directed the civil defence volunteers to perform dutieswith devotion and help devotees.