Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs Celebrations From Sept 13

The three days 782st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani would be observed from September 13 (Monday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The three days 782st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani would be observed from September 13 (Monday).

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan was held here on Friday to review arrangements regarding Urs.

DC directed officials concerned to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs at all cost during Urs.

He ordered all arrangements for the hospitality of devotees which would come from Sindh on Urs celebrations and better accommodation and food facilities.

Mr Amir Karim directed city traffic police to devise effective traffic plan regarding Urs and advertised it.

He said that all district departments would set up camps at Fort Qasim during three days of Urs.

Zonal administrator Auqaf, Rana Tariq Ali gave briefing about Urs arrangements.

On this occasion, Additional deputy commissioner general, Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani,AC City Kahawaja Umair and other officials were present.

