Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs Celebrations To Begin From September 24

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations to begin from September 24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The three days 781th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani will be observed from September 24 for which arrangements were being finalized.

A meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning, Hidayatullah Khan, was held here on Wednesday to review the arrangements of the Urs.

He said that exemplary arrangements would be made for the devotees which will attend the urs from across the country while accommodation arrangements for the devotees will also be ensued.

He directed traffic police officials to devise alternate traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Urs and MEPCO should also made standby generators arrangements for provision of uninterrupted power supply, he added.

The Rescue 1122 and health department will set up special camp at Fort Qasim Bagh while civil defense staff will assist police regarding security purposes.

ADC F&P directed to do dengue spray at accommodations of devotees.

CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Latif Khan said that special cleanliness plan would be devised for the cleanliness during Urs and special squad will be deputed.

SP Javed Khan said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Urs while training to Auqaf department guards will be imparted.

