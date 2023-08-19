Open Menu

Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs To Start From Aug 23

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from Aug 23

Three days celebrations of 784th Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani will start from August 23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Three days celebrations of 784th Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani will start from August 23.

There would be a public holiday across the district on last day of Urs (Friday).

The district administration has started the arrangements for the Urs under the directions of DC Umer Jehangir.

DC said that exemplary arrangements would be ensured for the devotees.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the district departments held at his office office here on Saturday. CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abida Fareed also participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, directed Auqaf department to make ideal arrangements regarding lighting and accommodation of devotees at Fort Qasim Bagh during Urs.

He said that district administration would utilize all resources for the hospitality of the devotees come from Sindh while special shuttle service will also be plied for the convenience of devotees.

On this occasion, the representatives of the district offices also gave detailed briefing.

