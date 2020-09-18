UrduPoint.com
Hazrat Bibi Sakina Conference Held

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

In connection with death anniversary of younger daughter of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Markazi Imam Hussain Council here on Friday arranged Shahdat-e-Hazrat Sakina (R.A) conference in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts

The conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi.

Addressing at the occasion, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Hazrat Sakina died in the prison after the events of Karbala and she was detained in the prison of Damascus.

He added that she travelled 1665 kilometre on foot along-with other prisoners and said that her death caused to an end of Yazedi era.

The other speakers including Ghulam Rasool Balti, Zarghona, Shakil Akhtar, Raza Kazmi, Ikhlaq Zaidi and others appealed to the government to stop sectarian conspiracy in social media.

