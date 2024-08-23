Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) rendered supreme sacrifices for humanity, justice,righteousness: Munim

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prominent figure, ex-consultant of the Sukkur Ombudsman office, Major (Retired) Ali Munim has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his devotees rendered supreme sacrifices for humanity, justice and righteousness.

Talking in a session, in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS on Friday, he said that the teachings of islam are centered on social supervision in the community, the call for good, and the avoidance of corruption and selfishness. During his journey from Medina to Mecca and then to Karbala, Imam Hussein worked to revive religious teachings.

Munim said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasized in his statements that the reason for his uprising was to revive the higher teachings of Islam and the true practice of his grandfather Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his descendants.

He said the incident of Karbala was a struggle for justice against cruelties and barbarism.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) was an Imam of the whole Muslim Ummah and not for a particular sect. He kept Islam alive with his sacrifice at Karbala and there was a great message of humanity for the whole world in it, he added.

Imam Hussain (A.S) taught Muslim Ummah to support the truth and justice and not to compromise on the teachings of Islam, he said.

Major Retired Ali Munim said Imam Hussain (A.S) did not fight to grab the reins of power but for the rule of law.

He thought that it was our collective responsibility to highlight the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S) and urged the parents to let their children know about the incident of Karbala.

He said Hazrat Abbas (A.S) dedicated his life for the sake of saving Islam on the 10th Muharram 61 AH. He proposed people should follow such great personalities who laid their lives for humanity, to have a real change in their own lives.

He urged the media and the nation to raise voices against corruption, atrocities, and injustice. There was a dire need to promote tolerance amongst the nation at the moment.

He said the media, religious scholars, and civil society should play their due roles to eliminate hypocrisy from society as it has no place in Islam.