Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Sacrificed His Life For Islam: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for Islam: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s Chehlum, has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for Islam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s Chehlum, has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for islam.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom gave a message that nothing was important before a vision and cause.

On the other hand, Khurrum urged the devotees to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and in Imambargahs.

He stressed the need for beefing up security for the safety of devotees.

He also appreciated the law enforcement agencies of maintaining peace during the Chehlum.

