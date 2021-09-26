Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s Chehlum to be observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed on Monday with religious zeal and fervour in the Federal capital.

The mourning procession of Chehlum — which takes place 40 days after Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the Battle of Karbala (61 AH) — will be taken out from Markazi Masjid Asna-Ashri Sector G-6/2 at 11 am.

The procession will culminate at the same venue at 9 pm, after marching on its traditional routes, included G-6 Service Road, Lal Quarters, G-6/1,2 Stop, Seventh Avenue Service Road, NAB Rawalpindi Office and Melody crossing.

Strict security plans have been chalked out. The main procession would be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Police, special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police would ensure smooth performance of their duties.

DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar will himself monitor the overall security arrangements and visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among security personnel performing duties.

Streets and redundant tracks will be closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements will be made along the route of the procession.

The procession will be monitored through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance and drone cameras and director general (Safe City) would supervise this process.

Like the past, the residents of the area would set up stalls of tea, milk and Niaz (sweet, rice) for the mourners and participants of the procession.

Sabeel-e-Ali Asghar (AS), Sabeel-e-Sakeena (AS), Sabeel-e-Hussaini (AS) have also been arranged along with the route to benefit the mourners.

A mobile Sabeel will also accompany the procession. food has also been arranged for the mourners.

Majlis-e-Aza will be held where religious scholars (Zakireen and Ulema) will highlight the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

On the day, the mourners will bring out "Tazia", "Zuljinnah" and "Taboot" processions to mark the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

The local administration has also made arrangements of medical treatment for mourners.

