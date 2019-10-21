Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) footsteps must be followed in letter & spirit

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday that the footsteps of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) should be followed in a real sense to achieve success.

He said this in a message issued here on the Chelum of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said that the unprecedented sacrifice of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had drawn a line between truth and false.

Ansar Majeed said "Great sacrifices of the martyrs of the Karbala give us the message to stand with truth."