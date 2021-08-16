Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to fight against evil forces

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) taught us to strike against evil forces for our rights by laying down lives of his family and his companions

Addressing a joint presser by organizers of 43rd Hussainia conference here at a local hotel, Makhdoom Zohaib Gillani, Makhdoom Hassan Raza Mashadi, Syed Ali Mehdi Shamsi, Sibtain Raza Lodhi, Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi, Malik Khawar Shafqat Bhutta and others said that Names of Aman committees should be changed as Muharram-ul-Haram Committee, Ikhuwat Committee and Mili Committee etc.

They urged upon the government to take special care of religious events while planning sports and entertainment activities especially avoid such activities on Youm-i-Ashura.

Points of the Madina charter should be implemented to promote religious forbearance, they said adding that district administration should make security arrangements in consultation with administrations of local Masajid and Imambarghas.

Infotainment and cultural shows should not be telecast from Ist of Muharram-ul-Haram till Rabi ul Awal, they demanded.

They stated that the Hussainia conference will be held on August 18 at Raza Hall which will be addressed by religious scholars from all schools of thought including Dr Ghazanafar Mehdi, Allama hamid Saeed kazmi, Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizwi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujhaid, Allama Inayat Ullah Rehmani, Ms Zehra Zaidi, Allama kashif Naqvi and others.