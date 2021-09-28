UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum Observed With Due Religious Solemnity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum observed with due religious solemnity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 28 (APP) ::Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with due religious zeal and solemnity amidst full traditional sectarian harmony and reverence.

In Muzaffarabad, the central mourning procession to mark the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala was reportedly taken out from Imambargah Hussainia which culminated at the same site after passing through traditional routes in the capital city.

The capital district administration had evolved a contingency plan to maintain law and order in the urban localities and security on the routes of the processions.

Similar processions to observe the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) and other martyrs were taken out in all other AJK district and tehsil headquarters including all the three districts of Mirpur division in a peaceful manner.

In AJK chehlum processions were brought out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through their traditional routes in all the ten district headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Jhelum valley, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazart Imam Hussein (RA), Ulema and Zakereen delivered speeches highlighting great essence of the day.

Like elsewhere, in Mirpur, the divisional and district administration, led by Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhhry Muhammad Raqeeb, Deputy Inspector General Police Ch. Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Baddar,Muneer, Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim, ADC (General) Sajid Aslam, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nadeem Arif Raja, Station House Officer Inspector Raja Zohaib Tahir and other senior officers, made convoluted security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during the Chehlum procession, taken out from Central Imambargah Alkhizen in this city.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala including Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and his companions for the cause of Islam, at Imambargah Sadaat Colony and Shaheed chowk, learned scholars, Uleme and Zakirs including Maulana Tanveer Shirazi, Maulana Akhter Abbas and others said, "the event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam.

They said, "We should not hesitate to render any sacrifice, even of our lives, for the lofty ideals of Islam." Speakers said the Muslims around the globe were mourning the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) in a strong-willed way.

Speakers said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) had earned an elevation for islam and the Muslims. They said his great sacrifice had given us lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, "the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."Hence the struggle against tyranny-initiated by Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) along with his companions "is a shining minaret of humanity, patience, perseverance, courage and determination", Ulema, scholars added.

