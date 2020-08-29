Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (R.A) great sacrifice teaches us great lesson of patience, tolerance: Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The entire Muslim world is paying tribute to Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain for his great sacrifice for revival of Islam in Karbala.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Muslims of entire world were commemorating the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for the revival of islam in Muharram.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain teaches us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against the oppression. He expressed these views while addressing 42nd Hussania conference in Multan on Saturday.

Foreign Minister said that Kashmiris, following the footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), refused to bow before the Indian brutalities.

He said that unarmed Kashmiris have given the message to India that their destination is freedom.

He said that Muharram Congregations and Majalis are banned in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the International Community and Human Rights organizations to force India to stop aggression in IIOJ&K.