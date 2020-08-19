Federal Minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony Noor Ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said Hazrat Imam Hussain's (R.A) life was a role model for humanity as he sacrificed his life and family for Islam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony Noor Ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said Hazrat Imam Hussain's (R.A) life was a role model for humanity as he sacrificed his life and family for Islam.

While addressing the 13th annual Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain Conference jointly conveyed by Punjab Council of the Arts and Aalmi Tehreek Panjtan Pak in connection with Muharam ul Haram.

The minister said the purpose of that Hazrat Imam Hussain's (R.A) eternal sacrifice was not to lure the government or the authorities but for islam, he said.

Imam Hussain (R.A) taught that the world will always remember his courage and bravery, he added.

He said wherever people stood against oppression is Karbala, whether it is Palestine or Kashmir.

Imam Hussain taught the lesson of sacrifice for the principles of Islam.

He said it was the duty of our scholars to play their role in strengthening the beloved homeland.

"Let our scholars sit together and think about how we can make our country peaceful and prosper," he added.

Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman and others also addressed the conference.