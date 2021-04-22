UrduPoint.com
Hazrat Khadija (RA) Was A Symbol Of Self-sacrifice: Durdana Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:22 PM

Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a symbol of self-sacrifice: Durdana Siddiqui

Secretary General, Women's Wing Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Durdana Siddiqui said that Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a symbol of self-sacrifice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary General, Women's Wing Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Durdana Siddiqui said that Hazrat Khadija (RA) was a symbol of self-sacrifice. She was devoted to islam with all her heart and soul, she said and added that Jazrat Khadija (RA) continued to support the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in every difficulty and trial.

In a statement issued here Thursday on the occasion of Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary and Bab-ul-Islam Day on the 10th of Ramadan, she said that it was also a part of history that Hazrat Khadija (RA) not only endorsed the prophethood from the first revelation till her last breath but also preached and spread the message. Hazrat Khadija (RA) used her wealth, influence and understanding to be a shield for Islam at every critical juncture in the Meccan period. The life of Hazrat Khadija Al-Kubra is an ideal and exemplary role for Muslim women, she added.

Durdana Siddiqui said that Bab-ul-Islam Day was a historic moment in the arrival and spread of Islam in the subcontinent.

It is a memorable day for the Muslims as it signifies their conquest of this region, enlightening it with the light of Islam but in reality it reminds us the perseverance and affirmation of religion and way of renewing our oath.

She also asked the young generation to make Muhammad bin Qasim their ideal who responded to the call of the oppressed daughter of Sindh as a result of which this region was enlightened by the light of Islam. The system that Muhammad bin Qasim founded here was characterized by justice, tolerance, forbearance, divine sovereignty and social welfare.

Durdana Siddiqui said that today, there was a reign of oppression all over the world. American, Israeli and Indian tyranny is making the lives of Muslim women and children very difficult who are anxiously waiting for someone like Muhammad Bin Qasim. It is necessary for the Muslim rulers and the youth to adopt the life of Muhammad bin Qasim to end the oppression and cruelty from the world.

