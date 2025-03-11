- Home
- Pakistan
- Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam
Hazrat Khadija's Death Anniversary Commemorated; Ulemas Shed Light On Her Services For Islam
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Corresponding to the 10th of Ramadan, Muslims across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commemorated the death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (RA), the first wife of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the first women to embrace Islam.
In remembrance of her unwavering support and dedication in the early development and spread of Islam, various events and lectures were organized here in the provincial capital as well as other districts of the province, highlighting her contributions to islam and her exemplary character.
Scholars, Ulemas and community leaders emphasized the importance of her sacrifices and the enduring lessons from her life.
They said that Hazrat Khadija's life continues to inspire Muslims around the world, serving as a beacon of faith, resilience, and generosity.
Born in 565 CE in Makkah, Hazrat Khadija was a prosperous merchant known for her integrity and wisdom.
At the age of 40, she married Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), marking a union based on mutual respect and profound love.
As the first believer in Muhammad's (SAW) prophethood, Hazrat Khadija provided unwavering support during the nascent stages of Islam.
She invested her wealth to support the Muslim community, especially during periods of persecution and economic boycott.
Her home became a sanctuary for early Muslims facing oppression.
Hazrat Khadija passed away on the 10th of Ramadan in the 10th year of the Prophethood, approximately 619 CE, at the age of 65.
Her death, along with that of Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) uncle Abu Talib, led to that year being termed the "Year of Sorrow" in Muslim history due to the profound loss experienced by the Prophet.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish6 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam6 minutes ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package16 minutes ago
-
Three killed as house collapses in Khyber district46 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for filming TikTok during Taraweeh prayers in Peshawar46 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah calls for collective dialogue to ensure national stability1 hour ago
-
SAPM slams PTI's false narratives, urges for national dialogue2 hours ago
-
Imran Shahnawaz – The Rising Star of Social Media10 hours ago
-
Home Minister inaugurates Highway Patrol Unit11 hours ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country on Tuesday11 hours ago
-
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister12 hours ago
-
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 1312 hours ago