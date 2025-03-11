PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Corresponding to the 10th of Ramadan, Muslims across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commemorated the death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (RA), the first wife of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the first women to embrace Islam.

In remembrance of her unwavering support and dedication in the early development and spread of Islam, various events and lectures were organized here in the provincial capital as well as other districts of the province, highlighting her contributions to islam and her exemplary character.

Scholars, Ulemas and community leaders emphasized the importance of her sacrifices and the enduring lessons from her life.

They said that Hazrat Khadija's life continues to inspire Muslims around the world, serving as a beacon of faith, resilience, and generosity.

Born in 565 CE in Makkah, Hazrat Khadija was a prosperous merchant known for her integrity and wisdom.

At the age of 40, she married Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), marking a union based on mutual respect and profound love.

As the first believer in Muhammad's (SAW) prophethood, Hazrat Khadija provided unwavering support during the nascent stages of Islam.

She invested her wealth to support the Muslim community, especially during periods of persecution and economic boycott.

Her home became a sanctuary for early Muslims facing oppression.

Hazrat Khadija passed away on the 10th of Ramadan in the 10th year of the Prophethood, approximately 619 CE, at the age of 65.

Her death, along with that of Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) uncle Abu Talib, led to that year being termed the "Year of Sorrow" in Muslim history due to the profound loss experienced by the Prophet.