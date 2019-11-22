UrduPoint.com
Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Urs In First Week Of Dec

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan has ordered foolproof security, traffic and vast parks arrangements for devotees on the eve of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed which would be held in first week of December

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan has ordered foolproof security, traffic and vast parks arrangements for devotees on the eve of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed which would be held in first week of December.

The DC while presiding over meeting to review arrangements for urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed on Friday directed the departments concerned to ensure all arrangements to facilitate devotees during urs. He ordered the town committee to ensure cleanliness on roads and sprinkling of water and provision of food to devotees. He directed the heads of various departments to install their camps during the Urs.

Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur and officials from other departments were also present in the meeting.

