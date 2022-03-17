UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Annual Urs Celebration To Begin On March 22: ACM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt said that the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar would start from March 22 and all possible facilities would be provided to the visitors/pilgrims coming to attend the Urs.

He said this while chairing a meeting held here at Old KD Building on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Auqaf , Zakat and Ushr Javed Sibghatullah Mehar and Chief Administrator Auqaf Zahid Ali Shar.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the 769th Annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He further said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs Mubarak will be celebrated with utmost respect. In this regard all concerned departments have been alerted.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt also requested the pilgrims to cooperate with the Sindh government and show discipline during the Urs celebrations.

The Urs celebrations will be inaugurated by Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs. It should be noted that the annual urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar is celebrated every year on the 18th of Sha'ban.

