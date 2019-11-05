Hazrat Mian Mir urs begins

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The annual two-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib began at his shrine, situated at Dharampura, here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the celebrations by laying traditional chador on the shrine of the great saint.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 612,000 for 'langar' (free meals) during the urs.

Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held at the shrine in which renowned qawwals would entertain the audience.

The Auqaf department has made foolproof security arrangements for devotees.