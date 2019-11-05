UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazrat Mian Mir Urs Begins

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Hazrat Mian Mir urs begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The annual two-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib began at his shrine, situated at Dharampura, here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the celebrations by laying traditional chador on the shrine of the great saint.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 612,000 for 'langar' (free meals) during the urs.

Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held at the shrine in which renowned qawwals would entertain the audience.

The Auqaf department has made foolproof security arrangements for devotees.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

14 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

19 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

19 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

26 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.