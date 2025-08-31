Hazrat Mian Mir Urs Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The 402nd annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir will begin tomorrow. The Urs celebrations will begin with the offering of Chadar Poshi at Mazar-e-Sharif.
Punjab Auqaf Department sources told APP that provincial Minister for Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain will be the special guest. Secretary Auqaf Dr.
Tahir Raza Bukhari will be the guest of honour.
DG Religious Affairs Khalid Mahmood Sindhu, Director Administration Auqaf Muhammad Shakir will also attend the celebrations. Pilgrims including Chairman Religious Affairs Committee Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan will participate. Other arrangements including langar, cleanliness and security have been finalized.
