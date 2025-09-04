LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Mian Mir Bala Pir Qadri (RA) concluded on Thursday. The Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) was celebrated with devotion and respect.

The event was organized under the auspices of Anjuman Sadat and Sajjadgan Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir.

The prestigious ceremony of covering the Darbar of Mian Mir (RA) was specially attended by the Anjuman President Syed Shahbaz Bukhari and General Secretary Syed Hussain Bari Gilani.

They said on this occasion, that there is a need to open the doors of the monasteries for the victims. The government is fully prepared to protect the affected settlements from flood water.

They further said that Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) promoted mutual tolerance in the region.

The Urs concluded with special prayers.