Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs Celebrated With Respect, Devotion
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:56 PM
Gathering concluds with Darood and Salam and special prayers while langar has been distributed among pilgrims
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) The annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir Bala Pir was celebrated with great devotion and respect on 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal corresponding to 2 September 2025 at the Darbar of Hazrat Mian Mir, Lahore.
The ceremony was organized under the auspices of Anjuman Sadat wal Sajjadgan Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, in which a large number of pilgrims, scholars, Mashaikhs and devotees from all over the country participated.
The main ceremony of the Urs was Chadar Poshi, in which the President of the Anjuman, Mr. Syed Shahbaz Bukhari and General Secretary Syed Hussain Bari Gilani specially participated.
On this occasion, Sajjada Nashin of Dargah Alia Qadri Ghaus-e-Asr Hazrat Khwaja Muhammad Umar Abbasi Qadri and prominent religious scholar Dr. Sahibzada Shabbir Ahmed also participated.
The ceremony was also attended by the Sadat and Faqra of the Qadriya Order, as well as the current Sajjada Nashin of the Darbar of Hazrat Mian Mir, Pir Syed Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, Pir Syed Mubeen Ali Gilani, Pir Syed Matin Ali Gilani, Pir Syed Haroon Ali Gilani and Syed Umair Gilani.
In addition, Mian Gohar Ishtiaq Jilani Qadri (Sajjad Nashin of the Dargah of Hazrat Ashiq Jilani Qadri) and others were also present at the ceremony.
Other distinguished guests included Pir Syed Danish Bukhari, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Syed Ali Hassan Bukhari, Syed Junaid Gilani, Syed Wais Naqvi, Khwaja Nadeem Wain and Raja Zahid Mahmood (Central Vice President of Pakistan Awami Tehreek).
In their speeches, the scholars and mashaikhs paid tribute to the religious and spiritual services of Hazrat Mian Mir Bala Pir Qadri and said that his teachings are still a message of social reform and unity of the Ummah.
The gathering concluded with Darood and Salam and special prayers while langar was distributed among the pilgrims.
The bright festivities of the Urs illuminated the hearts of the devotees.
