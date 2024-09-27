Open Menu

Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani Urs Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani Urs begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 1016th annual Urs of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani kicked off at Chah Mirian here on Friday

Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chaddar on the grave. Other Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were present. Special dua was offered for the development, progress and stability of the country.

Addressing on the occasion, the Secretary said that it is necessary to publicize Sufis' style of prayers and the formation of a tolerant welfare society is the most important need of the hour, for which the promotion of philanthropy, tolerance, love and brotherhood is important.

To intensify the campaign against dengue, pamphlets were distributed among pilgrims to create awareness about the disease and its prevention. Instructions were also issued regarding disposal, cleaning and other issues and ensuring a clean environment for the visitors in accordance with the rules of hygiene.

