UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) Dwells In Muslims' Hearts, Says Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) dwells in Muslims' hearts, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Condemning hurting others feeling in name of freedom of expression, Commissioner Javid Akhter Mahmood Tuesday said that last Last Messenger (Peace Be Upon Him) lives in hearts of the Muslims.

Speaking at a divisional level debate and Naat competition held in connection with "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameem Week" at Govt College for Science here, he said that blasphemy of our Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was intolerable.

He informed that divisional administration was marking the week on the direction of Punjab government, adding that blasphemous caricatures was rabblers act which was condemnable.

We are disseminating message of peace across the world by shed light on Shaan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him), the commissioner explained.

Earlier, a large number of students from four districts of Multan division participated in debate and Naat competition.

Later, Mahmood gave away trophies and commemorative certificates among winners.

Related Topics

Multan World Government Of Punjab Blasphemy Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Dar-linkAI Optimization Engine Released

5 minutes ago

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

9 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

7 minutes ago

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of sl ..

24 minutes ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.