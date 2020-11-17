Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) dwells in Muslims' hearts, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Condemning hurting others feeling in name of freedom of expression, Commissioner Javid Akhter Mahmood Tuesday said that last Last Messenger (Peace Be Upon Him) lives in hearts of the Muslims.

Speaking at a divisional level debate and Naat competition held in connection with "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameem Week" at Govt College for Science here, he said that blasphemy of our Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was intolerable.

He informed that divisional administration was marking the week on the direction of Punjab government, adding that blasphemous caricatures was rabblers act which was condemnable.

We are disseminating message of peace across the world by shed light on Shaan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him), the commissioner explained.

Earlier, a large number of students from four districts of Multan division participated in debate and Naat competition.

Later, Mahmood gave away trophies and commemorative certificates among winners.