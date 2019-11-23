UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) Life Is A Beacon Of Light

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) life is a beacon of light

Speakers on Saturday stressed upon the need to follow the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in all fields of life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers on Saturday stressed upon the need to follow the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in all fields of life.

They said this while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAWW) organized by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust (Women Wing) at Aiwan-e-Karkunan, Tehreek Pakistan.

They said, " Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) enlightened the people with education and took them out of ignorance." Speakers further said that the entire humanity could benefit from the golden teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Naat Khawans including Rida Ameer, Asma Ashraf, Sehar Naaz and others paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting Naats and Darood Sharif.

Nazria Pakistan Trust Women Wing Convener Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Madar-e-Millat Centre Convener Dr Parveen Khan, Begum Khalida Jameel and a large number of women attended the programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Rida Women Gold All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death

1 minute ago

Customs seize fake medicines worth millions in a r ..

1 minute ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister Hopes for Improved Rela ..

1 minute ago

France Declares 'Red Alert' for Southeastern Coast ..

1 minute ago

Musharraf challenged court's orders of reserving v ..

27 minutes ago

Lorenzo-Vera stays tied for lead despite more prob ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.