LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers on Saturday stressed upon the need to follow the glorious teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in all fields of life.

They said this while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAWW) organized by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust (Women Wing) at Aiwan-e-Karkunan, Tehreek Pakistan.

They said, " Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) enlightened the people with education and took them out of ignorance." Speakers further said that the entire humanity could benefit from the golden teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Naat Khawans including Rida Ameer, Asma Ashraf, Sehar Naaz and others paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting Naats and Darood Sharif.

Nazria Pakistan Trust Women Wing Convener Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Madar-e-Millat Centre Convener Dr Parveen Khan, Begum Khalida Jameel and a large number of women attended the programme.