Open Menu

Hazrat Pir Waris Shah Shrine Handed Over To Auqaf Department

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Hazrat Pir Waris Shah shrine handed over to Auqaf Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The management and administration of the shrine of Hazrat Pir Waris Shah (RA) have been handed over to the Auqaf Department to enhance its efficiency.

Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari officially issued the orders and instructed the Auqaf Lahore (East) zonal administrator to take over the shrine.

Considering the significance of the shrine, promotion of religious tourism, financial management, and other related matters, it has been entrusted to the Auqaf Department.

Pir Waris Shah was a Sufi saint who played a prominent role in development and promotion of the Punjabi language, said the secretary.

Previously, the administrative control of the shrine was under the Waris Shah Memorial Society, according to the Auqaf Department.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

51 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

57 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

1 hour ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

3 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan