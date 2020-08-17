Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz’s shrine reopens again today

(@fidahassanain)

Matiari Deputy Commissioner issued a notification for opening of great “Dargah” that was closed earlier on March 14th due to the threat of Covid-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz was opened today [Monday] for the public under strict SOPs.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the Dargah was closed from 14th of March due to the threat of Covid-19.

Under new notification, no devotee would be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.