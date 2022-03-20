UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Saddaruddin Shah's Urs Begins Near Rohri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Hazrat Saddaruddin Shah's Urs begins near Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The annual Urs of Hazrat Saddaruddin Shah started at his shrine near Rohri here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed inaugurated the Urs by laying a wreath on the grave. Thousands of devotees from Sindh, Paunjab and other parts of the country arrived for the three-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Sukkur said that Hazart Saddurddin Shah gave his message of brotherhood when dark clouds hung over Sindh adding that Sindh was the seat of Sufi saints for centuries. He said that "we should follow the teachings of Sufi saints and spread their message".

Thousands of Lal Shahbaz's followers first pay their respects at Saddurdin's grave and then move on to the Punjab, where the urs celebrations for him begin.

People continue to visit Saddurdin's shrine even after his urs comes to an end. Those followers who are unable to make the journey to Rohri before Lal Shahbaz's urs make it a point to visit Saddurdin's shrine afterwords.

Celebrations include Dhol and Dhamal. Entry points to the city and shrine are decorated with flowers and streamers, however, since most of the followers just come and stay for a few hours no special living arrangements have been made. food stalls and free water and milk sabeels have also been set up.

