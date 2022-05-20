UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Sardar Shah Lakyari's Urs To Begin From May 30 In Matiari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The 24th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Sardar Ahmad Shah Lakyari will begin from May 30 in Mehr Shah village of district Matiari district for which preparations are underway

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Friday chaired a meeting in his office to discuss the plan and arrangements for the annual Urs.

The deputy commissioner has directed the administrator Auqaf to complete all the arrangements for renovation and decoration of the shrine with electric lamps.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Hesco officials to avoid load-shedding on the occasion of urs.

The caretaker of the shrine Syed Mehboob Ali Shah said that the urs would formally begin on May 30 at 10 a.m., while a literary conference would be held on June 1.

The meeting was also attended by other officers of the district administration.

