Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The 125th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Makhamuddin Serani (RA) will be held at Khanqah Sharif from 1st to 5th Rabi-ul-Sani 1447 AH, corresponding to September 23 to 28.

According to a press release issued by Member Punjab Assembly Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi on behalf of the Darbar Aalia, the Urs will officially commence on Tuesday, September 23, at 7:00 pm with a ceremonial chadar laying at the revered shrine, led by the Sajjada Nasheen, Mian Amanullah Owaisi.

A Mehfil-e-Naat will take place on Wednesday, September 24, after Isha prayers at the Boys High school Ground on Gohar Shah Road, Khanqah Sharif.

On Friday night, September 26, the traditional ritual of washing the shrine will be performed at midnight. On Saturday, September 27, a Mehfil-e-Sama will be held following prayers. The concluding ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 28, with a Khatm Sharif from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a special prayer led by Mian Amanullah Owaisi.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the Urs, which honors the life, teachings, and spiritual legacy of the great Sufi saint. The Darbar Aalia has made comprehensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the religious events.