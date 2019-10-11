UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Annual Urs Celebrations To Start From October 14 At Bhitshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai annual urs celebrations to start from October 14 at Bhitshah

All arrangements have been finalized by the departments concerned to organize 276th three days annual urs celebrations of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in befitting manners from October 14, 2019 at Bhitshah town of Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :All arrangements have been finalized by the departments concerned to organize 276th three days annual urs celebrations of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in befitting manners from October 14, 2019 at Bhitshah town of Matiari district.

According to set traditions, the Governor Sindh will officially inaugurate the urs celebrations by laying floral wreaths and offering fateha at the mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in the morning while Sindh Chief Minister will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony to be held on the last day of urs celebrations.

The final touches of the arrangements were given in the meeting of the heads of all concerned departments which presided over by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah late Thursday night at Bhitshah Rest House.

The meeting which attended among others by the Sindh Secretary and Director General Culture Department, Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad as well as the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Hyderabad was briefed about the security arrangements to be adopted during three days urs celebrations.

The meeting was also briefed about the organizing of literary conferences, musical concerts, agro-industrial exhibition, cattle show and traditional wrestling "Malakhra" to be organized on all three days during the urs celebrations.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the plans made by the heads of the concerned departments and asked them to make coordinated efforts so that the event could be organized in successful manner.

The minister later visited the mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai where he laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. He also visited the residence of Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi "Gaddi Nasheen" of dargah and discussed him with the arrangements of the urs celebrations.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Hyderabad Matiari October 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

Recover journalist Mudassar Naru

11 minutes ago

Camp for Displaced Persons in North Syria Evacuate ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police issued 67,892 chall ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir committee Hyderabad takes out rally again ..

2 minutes ago

Manchester Police Arrest Man After Five Stabbed at ..

2 minutes ago

Trials for selection of Punjab archery teams

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.