Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association organized a conference to mark the 728th birth anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association organized a conference to mark the 728th birth anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan.

Distinguished scholar and International Shah Hamdan Association chairman Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi presided over the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehdi said that Hazrat Shah Hamdan had a great link between Pakistan and Kashmir and the death anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan should be celebrated officially in all the cities of Pakistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on 6th Zil Hajj.

Allama Syed Mohsin Ali Hamdani on the occasion demanded that one hundred best works of Hazrat Shah Hamdan should be translated into urdu and be sent to all the universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the country.

Prominent historian Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that Hazrat Shah Hamdan's rare work "Zakhiratul Maluk" was a guideline for government officials and political leaders and should be republished.

Hazrat Shah Hamdan's work and other Sufism antiquities were kept in Islamabad, which can be used by research scholars.

Director of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Mr Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council was playing a significant role in promoting Sufism.

