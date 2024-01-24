Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference Held At PAC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association organized a conference to mark the 728th birth anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association organized a conference to mark the 728th birth anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan.
Distinguished scholar and International Shah Hamdan Association chairman Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi presided over the conference.
Speaking on the occasion, Mehdi said that Hazrat Shah Hamdan had a great link between Pakistan and Kashmir and the death anniversary of Hazrat Shah Hamdan should be celebrated officially in all the cities of Pakistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on 6th Zil Hajj.
Allama Syed Mohsin Ali Hamdani on the occasion demanded that one hundred best works of Hazrat Shah Hamdan should be translated into urdu and be sent to all the universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the country.
Prominent historian Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that Hazrat Shah Hamdan's rare work "Zakhiratul Maluk" was a guideline for government officials and political leaders and should be republished.
Hazrat Shah Hamdan's work and other Sufism antiquities were kept in Islamabad, which can be used by research scholars.
Director of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Mr Waqar Ahmad said that Punjab Arts Council was playing a significant role in promoting Sufism.
Recent Stories
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign
Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as Cameroon qualify for last 16
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS27 minutes ago
-
Regional Tax Office Rwp seals fake cigarette manufacturing factory37 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycles recovered38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine lawbreakers38 minutes ago
-
47 FIRs registered during ongoing drive against underage drivers38 minutes ago
-
4812 polling stations in KP declared as sensitive48 minutes ago
-
Dispensation of speedy justice top priority: SSP Investigation48 minutes ago
-
PML-N real representative of people: candidate58 minutes ago
-
New RO takes oath for NA 44 DIKhan-11 hour ago
-
19 injured in passenger bus-truck collision1 hour ago
-
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership1 hour ago