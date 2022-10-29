Hazrat Shah Jamal urs begins

The 395th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal began at his mazar, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The 395th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal began at his mazar, here on Saturday.

Provincial Secretary for Minorities Affairs Masood Mukhtar inaugurated the urs celebrations while performing traditional chador laying at the grave of the great Sufi saint.

Director Administration Wahad Arjumand, Mian Amjad Iqbal and a large number of devotees were also present.

Earlier, they gave bath to the grave with hundreds of litres of rose-water.

The Auqaf Department had allocated special grant of Rs 133,000 for holding urs celebrations and preparing lunger (free food).

Spiritual mahafils will continue till Monday, October 31, in which ulema, mashaykh and Naat Khawan will participate.