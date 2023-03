(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) will be celebrated in Sehwan town of Jamshoro district for 3 days starting from march 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The 771st Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) will be celebrated in Sehwan town of Jamshoro district for 3 days starting from march 13.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Farid-uddin Mustafa in this regard has announced a one-day holiday in the district on March 13.