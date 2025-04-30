Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari Urs Continues On 3rd Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The celebrations marking the Urs of renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari entered the third day, drawing large number of devotees and admirers from across the region.
On the occasion, Syed Anwar Shah, Syed Ghulam Shabbir Shah, Syed Ameer Ali Shah,sons of the revered poet along with special guests Naseer Memon, Syed Shah Zaman Shah, Pir Waliullah Shah, Imtiaz Memon, Syed Mazharuddin Shah, Riaz Keryo and others paid tribute to Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari.
Speakers noted that Lakyari was an interpreter of the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and, through his own verses, conveyed messages of peace, unity, love, and harmony to the wider public.
Meanwhile, a qawali gathering was held in honour of the saint, where artists including Tufail Sanjrani, Khushboo Laghari, Gulzar Khaskheli, Nazar Samoon, Ghulam Jaffar Zardari, Barkat Jamal Faqir, Owais Latif Chandio, Hanif Jakhro, Hashmat Laghari, Ali Gul Babar, Ghulam Abbas Babar, and Jogi Faqir captivated audiences by performing the poetry of Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari, receiving widespread acclaim.
In parallel with the spiritual observances, traditional festivities continued at the fair. Horse races and bouts of Malakhro, Sindh’s traditional wrestling, were held, featuring wrestlers from both Sindh and Punjab.
Attractions such as swings and a circus were also set up to entertain visiting devotees and families.
