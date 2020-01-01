UrduPoint.com
Hazrat Zainab Conference Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Markazi Imam Hussain Council arranged Hazrat Zainab (AS) Conference to mark 1436th birth anniversary of Hazrat Syeda Zainab (AS) in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

Addressing the, chief guest Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said the role of Hazrat Zainab (AS) in the Karbala incident and its aftermath was a role model for the women.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed said Hazrat Zainab (AS) was a metaphor of righteousness for whole world.

The conference was also addressed by Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Sherein Fatima, Ikhlaq Zaidi, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Sundas Baloch, and Adeel Malik.

