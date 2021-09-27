UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum Observed In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was observed on Monday in Islamabad with religious enthusiasm and fervour amid tight security.

The main mourning procession was taken out from Markazi Masjid Asna-Ashri Sector G-6/2 in the morning and culminated at the same venue after passing through its traditional routes.

The mourners brought out "Tazia", "Zuljinnah" and "Taboot" processions to mark the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

The local administration had also made arrangements of medical treatment for mourners. Some 2,200 officials of capital police were deployed to provide security to the mourners.

Stringent security measures were adopted in and around the Imambargah Markazia, G-6/2 as well as on the set route of the mourning procession. Over 200 traffic policemen performed duties during the procession to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Streets and redundant tracks were closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements were made along the route of the procession. The processions were monitored through safe city cameras, surveillance and drone cameras.

Bomb disposal squad conducted complete search of the procession's route through modern technology.

