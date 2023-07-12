Open Menu

Hazro Admins Team Sealed Illegal Soda Water Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Hazro Admins team sealed illegal soda water factory

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Attock, the Hazro administration and the food safety team in a joint operation sealed the illegal soda water factory and recovered defective and hazardous materials on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Attock, the Hazro administration and the food safety team in a joint operation sealed the illegal soda water factory and recovered defective and hazardous materials on Wednesday.

A team consisting of Tehsildar Hazro Shaukat Chauhan and Food Safety Officers of Punjab Food Authority was formed by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, who raided an illegal soda factory in a house near Kamra Qutba Chowk and recovered bottles in huge quantities which were to be delivered to Tehsil Hazro, Attock city and suburbs.

AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf said no exception will be given to those who play with public health.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Attock Hazro

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

28 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

28 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

28 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

28 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

28 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

33 minutes ago
Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

33 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

33 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

29 minutes ago
 G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, ..

G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister express concern over unavailability of fu ..

Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

29 minutes ago
 FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: ..

FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: Tahsin Awan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan