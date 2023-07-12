Hazro Admins team sealed illegal soda water factory

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Attock, the Hazro administration and the food safety team in a joint operation sealed the illegal soda water factory and recovered defective and hazardous materials on Wednesday.

A team consisting of Tehsildar Hazro Shaukat Chauhan and Food Safety Officers of Punjab Food Authority was formed by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, who raided an illegal soda factory in a house near Kamra Qutba Chowk and recovered bottles in huge quantities which were to be delivered to Tehsil Hazro, Attock city and suburbs.

AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf said no exception will be given to those who play with public health.