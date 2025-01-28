Hazro police crack down on gambling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Hazro police on Tuesday raided a gambling den in Bara village, arresting six gamblers and recovering Rs 1Lakh.

According to sources of police, the police action was prompted by a tip-off and SHO police Station Hazro Sajjad Haider led the raid.

The arrested individuals, Alab Hamid, Tanveer, Waqar and Sattar were caught in the act, while two others, Zohaib and Faisal, managed to escape. The police seized the money wagered on mobile cards and registered a case.

This raid is part of a larger crackdown on gambling and drug dealers in the area. Just eight days ago, police arrested eight gamblers in Sarwana and DPO Attock Dr Ghiyas Gul Khan has issued orders for strict action against these elements.

SHO Hazro police station Sajjad Haider assured that the series of actions against gambling and drug dealers will continue, and the public has praised the police for taking action against these social ills.

APP/nsi/378