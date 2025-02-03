Open Menu

Hazro Police Crack Down On Illicit Drug Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Attock Khurd Police on Monday recovered substantial quantities of hashish and heroin, along with other illegal items, in a significant blow to the illicit drug trade

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Attock Khurd Police on Monday recovered substantial quantities of hashish and heroin, along with other illegal items, in a significant blow to the illicit drug trade.

According to police sources, the operation, part of a special campaign launched by DPO Attock Dr. Ghiyas Gul Khan, aimed to rid the area of anti-social elements. During the operation, the police seized 1,800 grams of hashish from drug dealer Zubair, 1 kg 50 grams of hashish from Akhtar, 1 kg 400 grams of heroin from Abdul Rehman, 40 kites, three doses, a 9 mm pistol, and 500 rounds from Muzammil.

Police have intensified their efforts against criminals and launched a crackdown to improve the law and order situation. He assured that with public cooperation, no criminals would be spared within the limits of the Attock Khurd police station.

Police urged the public to report any issues with the police, promising that his office doors are always open to resolve problems.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

1 minute ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

1 minute ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

1 minute ago
 PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

1 minute ago
 German Winter Market-2025 event held

German Winter Market-2025 event held

1 minute ago
 Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing ..

Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye

1 minute ago
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential bui ..

One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

23 minutes ago
 Inflation rate rises in Austria

Inflation rate rises in Austria

23 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to be included in seco ..

Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to make decision on applic ..

LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March

7 minutes ago
 70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start ..

70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year

37 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visito ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan