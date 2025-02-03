Hazro Police Crack Down On Illicit Drug Trade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Attock Khurd Police on Monday recovered substantial quantities of hashish and heroin, along with other illegal items, in a significant blow to the illicit drug trade.
According to police sources, the operation, part of a special campaign launched by DPO Attock Dr. Ghiyas Gul Khan, aimed to rid the area of anti-social elements. During the operation, the police seized 1,800 grams of hashish from drug dealer Zubair, 1 kg 50 grams of hashish from Akhtar, 1 kg 400 grams of heroin from Abdul Rehman, 40 kites, three doses, a 9 mm pistol, and 500 rounds from Muzammil.
Police have intensified their efforts against criminals and launched a crackdown to improve the law and order situation. He assured that with public cooperation, no criminals would be spared within the limits of the Attock Khurd police station.
Police urged the public to report any issues with the police, promising that his office doors are always open to resolve problems.
