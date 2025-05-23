Hazro police crackdown on proclaimed offenders yields significant arrests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Hazro police have apprehended six proclaimed offenders involved in murder and attempted murder cases on Friday.

According to APP correspondent, the arrests were made under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, as part of an ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders in the district.

The arrested individuals include Shahzeb, Imran, Parvez, Sibtain, all residents of Sayedhan Tehsil Hazro and Ilyas and Shoaib, residents of Thandi Bher Tehsil of Attock.

The successful operation was attributed to the effective strategy, modern technology and intelligence-based efforts employed by the Hazro Police Station. The arrested individuals were wanted in serious cases and had been evading law enforcement for an extended period.

DPO Attock praised the Hazro Police's efforts, emphasizing that the Attock Police will continue to pursue and apprehend criminal elements without leniency. This operation underscores the police department's commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

