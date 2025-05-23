Hazro Police Crackdown On Proclaimed Offenders Yields Significant Arrests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Hazro police have apprehended six proclaimed offenders involved in murder and attempted murder cases on Friday.
According to APP correspondent, the arrests were made under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, as part of an ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders in the district.
The arrested individuals include Shahzeb, Imran, Parvez, Sibtain, all residents of Sayedhan Tehsil Hazro and Ilyas and Shoaib, residents of Thandi Bher Tehsil of Attock.
The successful operation was attributed to the effective strategy, modern technology and intelligence-based efforts employed by the Hazro Police Station. The arrested individuals were wanted in serious cases and had been evading law enforcement for an extended period.
DPO Attock praised the Hazro Police's efforts, emphasizing that the Attock Police will continue to pursue and apprehend criminal elements without leniency. This operation underscores the police department's commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.
APP/lfr/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS seminar explores conflict resolution through geopolitical lens4 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Waqas Aziz at IMPCC H-8/44 minutes ago
-
PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits aligned with PM’s URAAN Pakistan vis ..4 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crackdown on proclaimed offenders yields significant arrests4 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police school signs agreement14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsperson urges women to speak up against harassment, promises justice14 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be administered polio drops in Lodhran14 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer & Seniority Case: SC to continue hearing on May 2614 minutes ago
-
Seminary registration intensified14 minutes ago
-
Indian designs to destabilize Balochistan through proxies will never succeed: Tarar14 minutes ago
-
DC inspects girls’ school14 minutes ago
-
UoS launches centre of excellence for citrus to boost exports14 minutes ago