Hazro police cracked down on criminals recovered 2,500 grams of hashish

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Hazro police cracked down on criminals, arrested six suspects, recovered 2,500 grams of hashish in a special raid on Saturday.

Local police raided a gambling den and seized money and gambling paraphernalia.

According to details, a team of Hazro police station recovered 2500 grams of cannabis from drug dealer Pervez Mehmood son of Sikandar Khan of Hazro tehsil and registered a case against the accused.