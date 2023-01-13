UrduPoint.com

HBAC Discusses Legislative Business For 324th Session Of Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) on Friday discussed in detail the legislative business to be transacted during the 324th session of the Senate.

Chaired by Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate at the Parliament House, the Committee decided that the current session would continue for four weeks and it, besides legislative business, would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem, Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

