HBAC Pays Tributes To Outgoing Senators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of Senate on Tuesday paid rich tribute to outgoing Senators, especially the services of Leader of the Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq and extended warm wishes for their future life.

The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 308th Session of the Senate, said a news release issued by the senate secretariat.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for three days.

However, this would be the last session of the current parliamentary year. The outgoing senators would be provided ample opportunity to express their views and share experiences with their colleagues to make the House more robust and dynamic in resolving issues of public concern.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chief Whip in Senate Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

More Stories From Pakistan

