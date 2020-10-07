UrduPoint.com
HBFC Finalizes All Arrangements For Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

HBFC finalizes all arrangements for Naya Pakistan Housing project

The House Building Finance Company HBFC has finalized all the arrangements for "Naya Pakistan Housing" project and is waiting for green signal for its implementation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The House Building Finance Company HBFC has finalized all the arrangements for "Naya Pakistan Housing" project and is waiting for green signal for its implementation.

To implement "Naya Pakistan Housing" project, the work to update its branch network was launched two years ago and most of the goals had been achieved.

Faisal Murad, Group Head, HBFC said while inaugurating newly renovated Rawalpindi branch aimed at modernization, improvement and expansion of the branch to provide ease to public.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that "we have also completed the preparations for the recent announcement of the subsidy program under which Soft loan would be provided to the people at 5 to 7% markup for a period of ten years".

He said that investment technology is also being introduced to facilitate the customers in fastest way.

Group Head Faisal Murad said that HBFC is a public house providing easy house financing across the country and is the only institution that provides services to low income and middle class people.

