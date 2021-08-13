UrduPoint.com

HBL And Government Of Sindh Launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:13 PM

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho - Minister of Health & Population Welfare - Sindh, Saeed Ghani - Minister of Information & Labour - Sindh and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO- HBL inaugurating the HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility at the National Stadium, Karachi. Present at the occasion were Dr. Palitha Mahipala–WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Pakistan, senior government officials and executives from the organizations

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021) HBL in collaboration with the Government of Sindh inaugurated a COVID-19 Drive-through Vaccination Facility at the National Stadium Karachi. The facility will be operational from 10 AM to 10 PM daily and citizens will be able to avail this drive-through facility, free of charge. The vaccination is being undertaken by the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) team.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho - Minister of Health & Population Welfare, Government of Sindh, was the chief guest at the inauguration. Saeed Ghani – Minister of Information and Labour, Government of Sindh, Dr. Palitha Mahipala – WHO Representative, Head of Mission in Pakistan, and Senior Government representatives from the Ministry of Health as well as the District Management team graced the occasion. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, along with senior executives of the Bank represented HBL at the inauguration.

The facility has been set up to support the Government of Sindh’s ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city.

HBL undertook the largest vaccination drive for any corporate entity in the country as part of its #HBLCares initiative. More than 11,000 staff members and their families were vaccinated in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, commenting on the occasion, said, “HBL is proud to extend its support to the Government of Sindh in accelerating its efforts towards immunization of the people of Karachi. The HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility is one of the many initiatives that the Bank has undertaken to combat the COVID-19 crisis in the country. I would urge everyone to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.”

