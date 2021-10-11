HBL and NUST enter strategic alliance

Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL (sitting left) and Anwar Fareid, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer – NUST (sitting right) signed the agreement. Senior members from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) HBL and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) entered into a strategic partnership to identify and bridge the gaps between academia and industry.

The partnership is in line with the Bank’s commitment to strengthen its connection with its academic partners present in Pakistan and internationally.

Through this alliance, HBL will work closely with NUST to get insights on the cutting-edge technologies in addition to offering students the opportunity to experience real life industry challenges through structured internships, projects, workshops and regular interaction with HBL professionals.



The Bank will also mentor NUST students in their entrepreneurship competitions and help in initiating new entrepreneurial ventures focused on diversity and inclusion.

Commenting on the occasion, Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL said, “HBL is committed to working with the academia to keep abreast with the latest research methodologies.

This collaboration will enable the Bank to make use of various interventions and work with students from NUST, providing them with innumerable learning opportunities as well as foster their professional development and growth.”