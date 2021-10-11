UrduPoint.com

HBL And NUST Enter Strategic Alliance

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:19 AM

HBL and NUST enter strategic alliance

Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL (sitting left) and Anwar Fareid, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer – NUST (sitting right) signed the agreement. Senior members from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021) HBL and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) entered into a strategic partnership to identify and bridge the gaps between academia and industry.

The partnership is in line with the Bank’s commitment to strengthen its connection with its academic partners present in Pakistan and internationally.
The agreement was signed by Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL and Anwar Fareid, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer – NUST.

Senior members from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.
Through this alliance, HBL will work closely with NUST to get insights on the cutting-edge technologies in addition to offering students the opportunity to experience real life industry challenges through structured internships, projects, workshops and regular interaction with HBL professionals.


The Bank will also mentor NUST students in their entrepreneurship competitions and help in initiating new entrepreneurial ventures focused on diversity and inclusion.
Commenting on the occasion, Jamal Nasir, Chief Human Resources Officer – HBL said, “HBL is committed to working with the academia to keep abreast with the latest research methodologies.

This collaboration will enable the Bank to make use of various interventions and work with students from NUST, providing them with innumerable learning opportunities as well as foster their professional development and growth.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Bank Nasir Alliance National University From Agreement Industry Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Meet the most popular cosmetic Brand Muicin, which ..

Meet the most popular cosmetic Brand Muicin, which is on the way

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Temperature expected to decrease over coastal area ..

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal areas by weekend

9 hours ago
 Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee ..

Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee, water in strengthening cultu ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.