HBL asked to add more franchises to facilitate Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has asked the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to add nine more franchise points to facilitate 125,000 beneficiaries in the district.

BISP Director Multan Ashfaq Ahmad Hiraj told APP here on Thursday that there were 17 franchises points in entire district where from quarterly financial assistance was being delivered. He said that more franchises were being included to provide cash to beneficiaries in their respective areas swiftly.

He said that the contract of delivering cash was awarded to HBL recently from UBL, and the BISP beneficiaries were asked to get themselves registered with new system by June 2019. He said that beneficiaries who registered in new system were getting quarter installment released from Dec 16.

However, the beneficiaries who didn't get themselves registered so far were facing some issues, he added.

He said that in old system retailers were involved in corruption and they had also closed a franchise in Qadirpur Raan on corruption charges. He said financial assistance was provided only to beneficiaries after thumb verification.

About thumb mismatch issue, the BISP director said that they had taken the issue with National Database and Registration Authoritry (Nadra) officials and biometric of BISP beneficiaries would be ensured on priority basis at Nadra centres.

He said that the issue came into fingerprints of old ladies,adding that those women were given time to clean their thumbs and come again at franchises to get their installment.