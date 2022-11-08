UrduPoint.com

HBL Hosts Roshan Digital Account Event In London, UK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 12:21 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) HBL in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission London hosted the Roshan Digital Account event for the Pakistani community in the UK. This was the second awareness event by HBL, earlier this year, similar sessions were also held in Riyadh and Jeddah, KSA.

The event was graced by H.E. Moazzam Ahmad Khan - High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Also in attendance were members of Pakistani professional communities, Pakistan High Commission London and HBL UK staff.

The Roshan Digital Account event was an effort to create further awareness of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Initiative. This initiative allows non-resident Pakistanis to open bank accounts digitally from abroad for investment in Pakistan and take advantage of the saving schemes and investment opportunities in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Head Retail Products – HBL, said, “This event was planned and executed in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission London to engage non-resident Pakistanis and socialize the Roshan Digital Initiative, which started as an account and has now become a lifestyle Initiative.

The United Kingdom is HBL's third largest market for the Roshan Digital Initiative.”

During the event, participants were briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan and the importance of Roshan Digital Account, particularly with respect to the economic contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the progress and prosperity of their homeland. Participants were also apprised of HBL’s efforts to propagate further awareness of the Roshan Digital Account and its associated services, i.e. Roshan Pension Plan, Roshan Apni Car auto financing and Roshan Apna Ghar home financing amongst others. The Pakistani community in the UK were also briefed about how expats could actively participate in supporting the flood affectees by sending their contributions via Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, that enables Roshan Digital Account holders to make Zakat & Donation payments. Clients can now make investments, contribute to charities, purchase a car or a house using their Roshan Digital Accounts.

